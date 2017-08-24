The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 24, 2017 | Last Update : 01:06 AM IST

India, All India

Panel to examine sub-categorisation of OBCs in central list: Jaitley

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 9:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 9:09 pm IST

Speaking on decisions taken by the Union cabinet, the minister said as many as 11 states have such categorisation in state govt jobs.

The move is to ensure that the benefits extended to OBCs reach all the communities, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 The move is to ensure that the benefits extended to OBCs reach all the communities, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved setting up of a commission to examine the sub categorisation of backward communities in the central list to ensure that the benefits extended to OBCs reach all the communities, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said in Delhi.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union cabinet, the minister said as many as 11 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the Jammu region in Jammu and Kashmir already have such categorisation in state government jobs.

There is no sub categorisation in the central list. The proposed commission will examine the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among caste and communities, including the broad categories of OBCs included in the central list.

It will submit its report in 12 weeks from the day it is set up.

Tags: obc, arun jaitley, government jobs
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cow with the face of a human being has left the internet stunned

2

Looking for a Lamborghini phone? Here it is for $2,450

3

Confirmed! Amitabh Bachchan to star in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy

4

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

5

Here's why you should eat more peaches

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Kuse Aunsi is a festival of Nepal where fathers, living or dead, are honoured. (Photo: AP)

Kuse Aunsi festival: Nepal celebrates their unique Father's Day

Debrecen Flower Festival is one of Hungary's major national holidays when they commemorate foundation of state and founder King St Stephen. (Photo: AP)

Flower carnival celebrates Hungary's Foundation Day

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice during this festival held to worship Manasa, the serpent goddess, with the belief that she will fulfill the wishes of her devotees. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Deodhani festival in Gauhati

From etching Indian motifs on silk to crafting myriad designs on six yards, LFW day 2 and 3 see Indian aesthetics rule the ramp. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Sense and sensibility colour the ramp at LFW Winter/Festive 2017

The Iowa state fair started in 1854 and is one of the most well known and largest state fairs in the United States with over a million people turning up for the 11 day festival that kicks off on the second Thursday every August (Photo: AP/Facebook)

Cows sculpted from butter and a big boar contest welcome visitors at Iowa state fair

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham