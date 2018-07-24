The Asian Age | News

With its allies, Congress has 'mission 274+' for 2019: Anand Sharma

'Cong mission is to remove BJP govt led by PM Modi from office. And our mission is not 150, our mission is 274-plus,' Anand Sharma said.

The former Union minister said a 'wrong perception' has been created in the media and many channels are saying that the party has evolved a 'Congress Mission 150' strategy. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it aims to remove the Narendra Modi-led government from power and its mission was '274-plus' with the support of like-minded parties in the 2019 general elections.

Opposition party's senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said members of the Working Committee and other leaders at the extended CWC session on Sunday did not talk of "Mission 150" but of "Mission 274-plus", a number above the simple majority mark of 272 in the lower house.

"The Congress mission is to remove the BJP government led by Narendra Modi from office. And our mission is not 150, our mission is 274-plus, along with like-minded parties," he told reporters here.

The former Union minister said a "wrong perception" has been created in the media and many channels are saying that the party has evolved a "Congress Mission 150" strategy.

In a detailed presentation made during Sunday’s CWC meet, former finance minister P Chidambaram said the party can easily achieve the target of tripling its seats from current 48 in the Lok Sabha.

Sources said Chidambaram had also talked of how the party can be strengthened with the help of allies in various states and even touch the 300-mark if it forms formidable alliances.

