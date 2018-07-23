SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad till July 31

Karti Chidambaram has been allowed to visit the United Kingdom, France and the US for business purposes.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, to travel abroad from July 23 to 31.

Karti, who is out on bail in the corruption case, has been allowed to visit the United Kingdom, France and the US for business purposes.

Earlier in June, the CBI moved to the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karti in the INX Media case.

The CBI had claimed that it was "impermissible" for the high court to entertain the bail plea filed by Karti when an application seeking similar relief was pending before the trial court.

Karti Chidambaram has been accused of getting government clearance for foreign investment of around Rs 300 crore for INX Media, a television company then owned by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, in exchange for bribes. According to the investigators, Karti used the influence of his father, who was the Union Finance Minister in the UPA government at the time.

He was arrested after Peter and Indrani Mukerjea made a series of allegations linking him and P Chidambaram to the bribes they claimed they gave.

The couple is currently in jail, accused of being involved in the murder of Indrani Mukerjea's daughter Sheena Bora.