Rajnath Singh to head minister's panel on lynching, mob violence; report to PM Modi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will head a high level committee of group of ministers who will suggest laws against lynching and mob violence.

The high level committee will constitute four members and will be headed by Union Home secretary.

The high level committee will submit its recommendations to the Government within four weeks.

It will submit their recommendation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move comes amid growing incidents of lynching and mob violence across India. The latest one to provoke widespread outrage was in Rajasthan's Alwar where a 28-year-old man was lynched over suspicion of cattle smuggling. The incidents have also fuelled sharp attacks by the opposition on the government in parliament.

The Supreme Court last week had urged the government to enact laws separate to those against murder to act as a deterrent against lynchings, following a series of attacks in which mobs have beaten people to death.

"We think it appropriate to recommend ... to parliament to create a separate offence for lynching and provide adequate punishment for the same... A special law in this field would instil a sense of fear," the court said in its judgment.

The court was hearing a petition filed by an activist to stop violence by vigilante groups, who are against the slaughter of cows.

"The horrendous acts of 'mobocracy' cannot be permitted to inundate the law of the land," the judgment said.