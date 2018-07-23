No need for panic, fear in Assam over NRC: Rajnath Singh

Singh said the NRC exercise was being carried out in a totally impartial, transparent and meticulous manner and would continue to be so.

Guwahati: Bogged down by extensive fear-mongering in a section of the media, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday there was no need to panic and all bona fide Indian citizens would get an opportunity to prove their citizenship.

Referring to the fear of those whose names may not make it to the final draft, the home minister said: “The Citizenship Rules provide that any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections can appeal in the Foreigners’ Tribunal. Therefore, the-re is no question of anyone being put in a detention centre after the publication of the draft NRC.”

Saying the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of Assam’s citizens, was being updated in accordance with the As-sam Accord signed on August 15, 1985 and was being carried out on the directions of the Supreme Court, that is constantly monitoring the process, Mr Singh, who chaired a review meeting with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and state and Central officials on Sunday in New Delhi, said: “There is no reason for panic or fear. No person will be allowed to be harassed. We will ensure that every individual gets justice and is treated in a humane manner. All individuals will have sufficient opportunity for all remedies available under the law.” Mr Singh said the NRC exercise was being carried out in a totally impartial, transparent and meticulous manner and would continue to be so.

“All individuals will have sufficient opportunity for all remedies available under the law. At every stage of the process, adequate opportunity is given to all persons to be heard,” he said.

In a written statement after the review meeting, the home minister said the Assam government had been asked to ensure law and order was maintained, and no one was allowed to take the law into their own hands, and steps were taken to ensure safety and security for all.

“The Central government will provide all necessary help to the state government of Assam in this regard,” he said.

The decision to update the NRC to identify illegal immigrants in Assam was taken in 2005 after a series of tripartite meetings between the Centre, state and the All Assam Students Union, which has been at the forefront of the anti-foreigners’ movement in Assam. Assam, that has faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state which has the NRC, that was first prepared in 1951. The current exercise began in 2005 under the then Congress government, and got a major push after the BJP came to power there with illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a key poll plank.

When the NRC was first prepared in Assam way back in 1951, the state had only 80 lakh citizens.

The first draft of the NRC was published on the night of December 31, 2017, according to the Supreme Court’s direction. The draft incorporated the names of 1.9 crore out of 3.29 crore applicants.

However, confusion prevailed after the NRC authorities told the Supreme Court the names of 1.5 lakh people would be deleted from the first draft due to anomalies detected in their family linkages and papers.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal also called upon the people to help the administration in the publication of the NRC’s final draft. He also urged people not to believe the false propaganda and fake news about the NRC.