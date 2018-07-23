The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 23, 2018

India, All India

P Chidambaram gets interim protection till Aug 7 in Aircel-Maxis case

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 2:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 2:49 pm IST

P Chidambaram had filed a fresh anticipatory bail plea in Delhi's Patiala House Court in Aircel-Maxis money laundering case earlier today.

On July 10, the ED had filed a detailed reply in the case and opposed P Chidambaram's previous anticipatory bail. (Photo: File)
 On July 10, the ED had filed a detailed reply in the case and opposed P Chidambaram's previous anticipatory bail. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court today extended interim protection to senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram till August 7. 

Chidambaram had filed a fresh anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi's Patiala House Court in Aircel-Maxis money laundering case earlier today.

On July 10, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a detailed reply in the case and opposed P Chidambaram's previous anticipatory bail.

In its statement, the ED said that they have come to a bonafide conclusion that under anticipatory bail, it will not be possible to reach the truth.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 19 filed a fresh chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case in a Delhi Court against 18 accused, including Chidambaram, his son, Karti, and select government officials (serving and retired).

In its new chargesheet, the CBI said that two sets of money trails were discovered regarding Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance.

The Aircel-Maxis deal case, which emerged out of 2G spectrum cases, pertains to FIPB clearance, granted to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

The ED had earlier said that the FIPB approval granted in 2006 by Chidambaram was beyond his mandate as he was only authorised to accord approval on project proposals up to Rs 600 crore.

Tags: p chidambaram, aircel-maxis case, patiala house court, enforcement directorate, central bureau of investigation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

