The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 07:02 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala HC grants bail to Christian priest accused in rape case

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 5:42 pm IST

Johnson V Mathew, a counsellor of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church, was arrested from Kozhencherry in the district on July 13.

Granting bail, Justice Rajavijayaraghavan directed the priest to surrender his passport, cooperate in the investigation and not to enter the limits of the police station where the victim resides. (Photo: File)
 Granting bail, Justice Rajavijayaraghavan directed the priest to surrender his passport, cooperate in the investigation and not to enter the limits of the police station where the victim resides. (Photo: File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to a Christian priest arrested for allegedly abusing a married woman in Pathanamthitta district.

Johnson V Mathew, a counsellor of the Malankara Syrian Orthodox Church, was arrested from Kozhencherry in the district on July 13. He was charged under Section 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Johnson Mathew, the third accused in the rape case, involving three more priests of the church, moved the high court seeking bail after a magistrate court in Thiruvalla had turned down his plea. Granting bail, Justice Rajavijayaraghavan directed the priest to surrender his passport, cooperate in the investigation and not to enter the limits of the police station where the victim resides.

The Crime Branch probing the case had earlier arrested Job Mathew, the vicar of a local church. He had surrendered after the high court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea and that of two other priests, observing they acted as "predators" and took "undue advantage" of the woman.

 The two other priests, accused in the case, have moved the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The incident came to light after an audio clip of the purported conversation of the husband of the victim with a church official about the alleged sexual abuse of his wife by the priests was circulated on social media.

Read: Another rape accused Kerala priest arrested, 2 others still absconding

The woman's husband had in June accused five priests of using his wife's secret confession to "blackmail and sexually abuse" her.

The Crime Branch registered a case following which the four priests had moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail.

According to the woman's statement to police, the accused vicar had sought sexual favours from her after she made a confession to him about one of her tormentors and also threatened to reveal the contents of the confession against another accused in the case. The vicar also used to speak about sexual activities over phone and that the abuse continued till 2012, she alleged.

Johnson Mathew, according to the woman's complaint, was her senior in college and got in touch with her through WhatsApp. In course of time his messages turned explicit and he also allegedly morphed her face with a nude picture of another woman and threatened to circulate it on the web, the complaint said.

The FIR was registered against the priests by the crime branch after recording the woman's statement.

Tags: kerala high court, johnson v mathew, sexual abuse, rape, crime against women
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

MOST POPULAR

1

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

2

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

3

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

4

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

5

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMLife

Not only actors who are promoting their films and television series, stars at the Comic-Con International see thousands of fans donning elaborate costumes to turn the convention into a spectacle. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Fans donne costumes from bizarre to cute at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham