'It seems safer to be a cow than a muslim': Shashi Tharoor

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 9:49 am IST

Tharoor's remarks comes close on the heels of his 'Hindu Pakistan' statement that invited criticism from his political opponents.

The remarks also came days after 28-year-old Akbar Khan was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on Sunday, said it was safer "to be a cow than a Muslim" at many places in India, remarks that may trigger a controversy.

Tharoor's remarks comes close on the heels of his "Hindu Pakistan" statement that invited criticism from his political opponents.

"Why BJP Ministers' claims about reduction in communal violence don't stand up to the facts: It seems safer in many places to be a cow than a Muslim," Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

The remarks also came days after 28-year-old Akbar Khan was lynched by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district on suspicion of cow smuggling.

