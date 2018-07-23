The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 23, 2018 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

India, All India

Can’t allow complete ban on holding protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar: SC

PTI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 12:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

The apex court ssked the Centre to frame guidelines for according sanctions to such events.

The Supreme Court said there was a need for striking a balance between conflicting rights such as right to protest and right of citizens to live peacefully. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court said there was a need for striking a balance between conflicting rights such as right to protest and right of citizens to live peacefully. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said there cannot be a "complete ban" on holding protests and sit-ins at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and asked the Centre to frame guidelines for according sanctions to such events.

A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said there was a need for striking a balance between conflicting rights such as a right to protest and right of citizens to live peacefully.

"There cannot be a complete ban on holding protests at places like Jantar Mantar and Boat Club (near India Gate)," the bench said while directing the Centre to frame guidelines on the matter.

The verdict came on a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sanghtan challenging the decision of the National Green Tribunal, which had banned all kinds of protests at these (Jantar Mantar, Boat Club) places. 

Tags: supreme court, jantar mantar, jantar mantar protests, ngt
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

2

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

3

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

4

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

5

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham