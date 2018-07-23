The Asian Age | News

BJP hits back at Rahul over Alwar mob killing, calls him ‘merchant of hate’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Meanwhile, the Ministry Of Home Affairs has sought a report from Rajasthan government over Alwar lynching case.

28-year-old Muslim man Akbar Khan was beaten to death by a mob on the intervening night of 20 and 21 July when he, along with his friend, was taking two cows to their village. (Photo: File | Twitter)
Mumbai: Soon after Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government over the Alwar mob killing while referring to the alleged apathy of the Rajasthan police in taking the victim to the hospital, the government hit back.

In a sharp rebuke, acting finance minister Piyush Goyal called Rahul a “merchant of hate” and accused him of playing divisive politics for electoral gains.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal added that the government has already assured strict and prompt justice.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at Gandhi and said that his party is presiding over the worst form of hate through “vulture politics”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry Of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan government over Alwar lynching case.

According to reports, Union Home Minister Rajnath is also expected to hold an urgent meeting to deal with the issue of mob killings.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on Modi government and said that humanity has been replaced with hatred in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brutal “New India”.

Rahul was reacting to a report revealing chilling details in the Alwar mob killing pointing towards the alleged apathy of Rajasthan police.

The police allegedly took three hours to take Alwar mob victim to the hospital as they took a tea-break en route and also thrashed him at the police station.

28-year-old Muslim man Akbar Khan was beaten to death by a mob on the intervening night of 20 and 21 July when he, along with his friend, was taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar.

