BJP hits back at Rahul over Alwar mob killing, calls him ‘merchant of hate’

28-year-old Muslim man Akbar Khan was beaten to death by a mob on the intervening night of 20 and 21 July when he, along with his friend, was taking two cows to their village. (Photo: File | Twitter)

Mumbai: Soon after Congress president Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi government over the Alwar mob killing while referring to the alleged apathy of the Rajasthan police in taking the victim to the hospital, the government hit back.

In a sharp rebuke, acting finance minister Piyush Goyal called Rahul a “merchant of hate” and accused him of playing divisive politics for electoral gains.

Taking to Twitter, Goyal added that the government has already assured strict and prompt justice.

Stop jumping with joy every time a crime happens, Mr Rahul Gandhi.



The state has already assured strict & prompt action.



You divide the society in every manner possible for electoral gains & then shed crocodile tears.



Enough is Enough. You are a MERCHANT OF HATE. https://t.co/4thsyNL3nx — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 23, 2018

Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at Gandhi and said that his party is presiding over the worst form of hate through “vulture politics”.

Rahul Gandhi’s family presided over the worst form of hate in 1984, Bhagalpur & Nellie & many other instances.



It is shameful that he is doing the same through VULTURE POLITICS.



Not a single instance goes by where he doesn't attempt to rupture social bonds for electoral gains. https://t.co/kpX3n1Kcc0 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the Ministry Of Home Affairs has sought a report from the Rajasthan government over Alwar lynching case.

According to reports, Union Home Minister Rajnath is also expected to hold an urgent meeting to deal with the issue of mob killings.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on Modi government and said that humanity has been replaced with hatred in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brutal “New India”.

Rahul was reacting to a report revealing chilling details in the Alwar mob killing pointing towards the alleged apathy of Rajasthan police.

The police allegedly took three hours to take Alwar mob victim to the hospital as they took a tea-break en route and also thrashed him at the police station.

28-year-old Muslim man Akbar Khan was beaten to death by a mob on the intervening night of 20 and 21 July when he, along with his friend, was taking two cows to their village through a forest area near Lalawandi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar.