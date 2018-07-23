5 dead after fire erupts at residential building in HP’s Mandi

Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Initial reports suggest that cylinder blast could be the reason behind the fire. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): At least 5 people died after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Mandi today morning. Many people are also feared trapped inside the building situated at Ner Chowk in Mandi.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

According to district authorities, initial reports suggest that cylinder blast could be the reason behind the fire.

Further details are awaited.