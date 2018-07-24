The Asian Age | News

22-yr-old Chennai boy assaulted by cop for refusing to pay bribe

ANI
Published : Jul 23, 2018, 9:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 23, 2018, 9:15 pm IST

Chennai: A 22-year-old boy was allegedly beaten up by a sub-inspector in Chennai for refusing to pay a bribe.

Speaking to ANI, the victim, Haroon Sait, revealed that he asked the policeman to confiscate his bike, but the cop got angry and started assaulting him.

"I didn't have my original RC.I told police that it is too late in the night and that they can give me a receipt and confiscate my bike. I told them that I will come the next day to take the bike, but the policeman got angry and started thrashing me. He also snatched my phone'' said Haroon Sait.

He further said that the sub-inspector thrashed him for no reason.

Haroon also revealed that later when his family demanded justice, the police asked them not to file any case against them.

He also revealed that this is the second such incident of police brutality he has faced. The previous case ended in a compromise.

Tags: chennai boy assaulted by cop, police brutality, crime, haroon sait
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

