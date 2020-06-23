Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 | Last Update : 12:06 PM IST

91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

440,450

13,548

Recovered

248,137

10,879

Deaths

14,015

312

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi62655366022233 Tamil Nadu6208734112794 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Andhra Pradesh89294435111 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3311174722 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Uttarakhand2301145027 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461499 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  23 Jun 2020  India asks China to disengage from Galwan valley
India, All India

India asks China to disengage from Galwan valley

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Jun 23, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2020, 9:25 am IST

India wants China to bring down its massive build-up and for its troops to go back at least 10 kilometers in Galwan Valley

High-level military talks between India and China on Monday that went on for almost 11 hours. (AFP Photo)
  High-level military talks between India and China on Monday that went on for almost 11 hours. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: At the high-level military talks between India and China on Monday that went on for almost 11 hours, India is understood to have demanded a timeline from the Chinese on their withdrawal from Galwan Valley and, specifically, restoring status quo in the Pangong Tso and Hot Springs.

The meeting on the ongoing stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh was held at Moldo, on the Chinese side of LAC, between Indian Army’s 14 Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh and the People’s Liberation Army’s South Xinjiang Military Region commander, Maj. Gen. Liu Lin, began at 11:30 am and continued till late night.

 

Sources said that at the meeting, which was requested by the Chinese Army, India raised the issue of China’s June 15 “premeditated ambush” despite agreeing on June 6 to disengage from the area. India demanded that status quo must be restored in Pangong Tso.

While the second high-level military talks between the top commanders of the two armies was underway across the LAC, there were reports that at an earlier meeting between the two armies, the Chinese had admitted that they had lost one commanding officer during the June 15 clash.

In New Delhi, meanwhile, a day after India changed the “no-shooting” rules and gave its forces full freedom to “respond adequately” at the LAC, in New Delhi, top commanders of the Indian Army from all over the country began a two-day conference on Monday under Army Chief General M.M. Naravane to discuss the “operational situation”.

The Army Chief will again visit Ladakh this week to review the military preparedness.

India wants China to bring down its massive build-up and for its troops to go back at least 10 kilometers in Galwan Valley where 20 soldiers, including 16 Bihar’s Commanding Officer Colonel Santosh Babu, were killed during a violent clash with the Chinese soldiers on June 15.

The sticking point seems to be Pangong Tso where Chinese have brought in a large number of soldiers and have built bunkers and structures around finger 4 area. At Pangong Tso Indian troops have been patrolling till finger 8.

Tags: india china, military talks, chinese, galwan valley, pangong tso, hot springs, ladakh faceoff, galwan valley standoff
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi tweeted his message with a photo clicked by his father Rajiv Gandhi.

Has China occupied Indian territory?: Rahul Gandhi's poser to NDA government

A young man gets a free swab test by a university laboratory amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at a community health centre. AFP

India sees highest single day covid deaths

Inspiration for many: Anchal Gangwal

'Never give up' mantra makes MP tea seller’s daughter IAF flying officer

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rahul's stand on India-China conflict helps enemy country: Shivraj

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham