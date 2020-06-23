Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 | Last Update : 05:02 PM IST

91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

441,920

1,470

Recovered

248,504

367

Deaths

14,028

13

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi62655366022233 Tamil Nadu6208734112794 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal143588687569 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3311174722 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  23 Jun 2020  Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra government’s stand on pending ICSE board exams
India, All India

Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra government’s stand on pending ICSE board exams

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 23, 2020, 3:16 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2020, 3:16 pm IST

The Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board had decided to hold its pending examinations from July 2 to 12 across the state

Bombay high court
 Bombay high court

Raising concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra, the Bombay high court on Monday asked the state government to clear its stand on permitting the ICSE board to conduct its pending examinations of classes 10 and 12 in July. The HC said the state government cannot maintain an ambivalent and ambiguous stand, that if the number of students who opt to appear for exams is few, then permission would be given for it.

The Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board had decided to hold its pending examinations from July 2 to 12 across the state, after the exams could not be conducted in March due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

 

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S.S. Shinde was hearing a petition filed by Mumbai resident Arvind Tiwari challenging the boards decision, claiming that the number of Covid-19 cases was still on the rise and hence, it would be appropriate to declare results based on gradation and assessment of past performance of students in internal exams conducted by various ICSE schools.

The board last week told HC that it has now decided to offer students an option to either take the pending exams in July or have their final results, in subjects for which exams have not been held, determined by the board based on their performance in internal assessment/pre-board exams, results of which the board has already taken from respective schools.

The bench had then directed the board to present its methodology about alternative grading for those students who opt not to physically appear for the exams. On Monday, the board sought further time to submit its methodology. The court then sought to know the government’s stand. It said the government cannot adopt a wait and watch stand, and directed it to file an affidavit clearing its stand on the issue.

What is the government’s stand if 50 per cent of the students from ICSE schools opt to appear for the examinations physically.. What if the percentage of students is higher or lesser? the court said, and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.
As per data submitted by the ICSE board, there are 226 schools in Maharashtra affiliated with it and 23,347 students are scheduled to appear for the Class 10 examinations.

Tags: bombay high court, icse board
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Khwaja Yunus

Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Mother files contempt plea against reinstatement of cops

File image of Safoora Zargar.

Delhi High Court grants activist Safoora Zargar bail on 'humanitarian grounds'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Chidambaram: Nadda won't dare to ask Modi on 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015

Representational image.

Telangana High Court to Twitter, state and Centre: Why Islamophobic posts not yet removed?

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham