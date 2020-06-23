Army Chief MM Naravane in Ladakh to take stock of ground situation

The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground

New Delhi: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane will visit Ladakh on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss with ground commanders the six-week standoff with Chinese military, Army sources said.

The Chief of the Army Staff will visit forward locations and interact with troops on the ground, they said.

The visit comes a week after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal assault by the Chinese military in Galwan Valley which escalated the border tension.