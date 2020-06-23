Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

441,920

1,470

Recovered

248,504

367

Deaths

14,028

13

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi62655366022233 Tamil Nadu6208734112794 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 Rajasthan1543112040356 West Bengal143588687569 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana111995950169 Andhra Pradesh98344592119 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Bihar7974576752 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Odisha5470386324 Assam538832039 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3311174722 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry4021659 Nagaland3301410 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  23 Jun 2020  Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri temple servitor tests corona positive
India, All India

Ahead of Jagannath Rath Yatra, Puri temple servitor tests corona positive

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2020, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2020, 12:55 pm IST

The servitor will not be part of any ritual related to the Rath Yatra, a senior official said.

The Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday. (PTI)
 The Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday. (PTI)

Puri: One of the servitors of Shree Jagannath Temple here tested positive for COVID-19 during mandatory testing of priests and police personnel ahead of the annual Rath Yatra on Tuesday, a senior official said.

The servitor will not be part of any ritual related to the Rath Yatra, he said.

 

Samples of 1,143 servitors were tested on Monday night, as per directives of the Supreme Court.

"Except one, reports of all the others came out negative. The servitor who tested positive has been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital," the official said, adding that contact tracing has been initiated.

Modifying its earlier order, the apex court on Monday gave the go-ahead for the Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it "can be held in a limited way without public attendance".

Each chariot would be pulled by not more than 500 people and all of them have to test negative for coronavirus, the top court said.

It also directed that those engaged in pulling the chariots shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra.

The rituals involve three chariots -- Lord Jagannath's Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra's Taladwaja and Devi Subhadra's Darpadalan.

'Pahandi' (procession where the deities are carried from the temple to the chariots) was carried out in the morning by servitors who tested negative for COVID-19, a temple official said.

"All entry points into Puri -- airports, railway stations, bus stands -- shall be closed during the period of Rath Yatra festival," the Supreme Court had said in its order.

Tags: puri jagannath, jagannath temple, coronavirus in odisha, jagannath rath yatra
Location: India, Odisha, Puri

Latest From India

Khwaja Yunus

Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Mother files contempt plea against reinstatement of cops

File image of Safoora Zargar.

Delhi High Court grants activist Safoora Zargar bail on 'humanitarian grounds'

Bombay high court

Bombay HC seeks Maharashtra government’s stand on pending ICSE board exams

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Chidambaram: Nadda won't dare to ask Modi on 2,264 Chinese incursions since 2015

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham