

J&K Governor calls all-party meet, NC wants dissolution of Assembly

J&K Governor N N Vohra called an all-party meet at his residence on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Srinagar: Days after Jammu and Kashmir was placed under governor’s rule in the aftermath of the collapse of the PDP-BJP coalition government, an all-party meet was held here on Friday to discuss the emerging situation in the restive state.

The meeting was convened by governor N.N. Vohra at Raj Bhavan here to “discuss with them the prevailing environment and important issues concerning the growth and development of the state.”

Late on Friday evening, Ms Mufti said that she at her meeting with the governor urged him to safeguard Article 370 as well as Article 35A of the Constitution and ensure justice is delivered in the case of alleged gangrape and murder of a nomad girl in the state’s Kathua district.

It is learnt that some of the participants, including former chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah urged the governor to dissolve the state Assembly immediately to discourage possible “horse-trading” and also taken steps towards holding fresh elections at the earliest. They also called for restraint during the anti militancy operations so that the common people don’t suffer and addressing the economic and administrative issues to alleviate the hardships being faced by the people of the state.

An official spokesperson  said that the leaders and representatives of various mainstream political parties, including the National Conference (NC), the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), the Congress, the BJP and the CPI(M) attended the meet.

Among the prominent faces who exchanged views with governor on the prevailing situation, including besides Mr Abdullah, were J&K PCC chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Sat Sharma of the BJP, Muhammad Dilawar Mir of PDP, State secretary CPI(M) and MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Ghulam Hassan Mir of J&K Democratic Party Nationalist, Hakim Mohammad Yaseen of J&K Peoples’ Democratic Front and Panther’s Party chairman Harsh Dev Singh.

“The governor held wide ranging discussions on issues related to internal security, law and order, development, educational problems, the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, besides the political scenario,” a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

