The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

India, All India

In launch edition of online magazine, LeT warns Army in J&K of 'tough 2018'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 23, 2018, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2018, 2:05 pm IST

In the first issue of its online magazine ‘Wyeth’, LeT says that it was 'helping the common man’s struggle' in Kashmir.

Reacting to LeT’s claim in the first issue of ‘Wyeth’ and Indian Army officer said it was extremely necessary to deal with such elements to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)
 Reacting to LeT’s claim in the first issue of ‘Wyeth’ and Indian Army officer said it was extremely necessary to deal with such elements to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Within a week after the Ramzan ceasefire came to an end in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has warned the Indian Army and other occupational forces in the state of a “tough 2018”.

In the first issue of its online magazine ‘Wyeth’, LeT says that it was “helping the common man’s struggle” in Kashmir.

‘Wyeth’ is online propaganda magazine of Pakistan-based terror outfit LeT, headed by Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The launch edition of the Kashmir-specific magazine list out the number of attacks carried out by the terror outfit LeT in 2017. It also carried an interview of Dr Abdullah Ghaznawi, the spokesperson of LeT.

Ghaznawi also spoke about LeT not being a "proxy" of the Pakistan army and said: "LeT is the common man's struggle. It represents true aspirations of Jammu and Kashmir people”.

Speaking about the favours of Pakistan army, Ghaznawi said that the word “proxy” is an “obsolete” and states that there are many countries in the world with “less divine faith” and “high military numbers” and use proxies, but Pakistan army is capable of handling any issue which comes to them.

Ghaznawi adds that Pakistan has “moral and legal” obligation to support the “struggle” in Kashmir, which is an “unfinished” agenda of partition.

Talking about other fringe terror groups Ghaznawi said they do not have a clear agenda and often misled into helping India and its cause. “We have been distributing literature based on Quran and Hadith to show these groups actually are misled (sic) people and helping the Indian cause,” says Ghaznawi.

How Indian Army reacted to LeT’s warning and claims:

Reacting to LeT’s claim in the first issue of ‘Wyeth’ and Indian Army officer said it was extremely necessary to deal with such elements to bring normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir. “Dealing with this kind of online propaganda and building a counter-narrative is necessary to bring normalcy in the Valley,” an Army officer was quoted saying by Hindustan Times.

A retired IPS officer, who served as former Intelligence Bureau special director and dealt with Kashmir issue while in service, said that LeT is trying to engage more local boys into militancy and the online magazine is the best way to reach out to youth in the valley. “LeT has always been tech-savvy outfit. It is trying to rope more local boys into militancy and these prospective recruits are proficient in use of social media. Therefore, an online magazine is best way to reach out to them in the Valley,” retired IPS officer Arun Chaudhary told Hindustan Times.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, lashkar-e-taiba, indian army, let warns indian army, let online magazine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Sick parakeets, unhealthy monkey held illegally, rescued from Mumbai home

2

Watch: ‘Mamla Garam Hai’ for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on 'hot set' of Simmba

3

Malaika Arora decodes yoga mantra for being fashionably fit

4

You won’t believe this! World’s smallest computer on a grain of rice

5

Did you see it? Google maps has dinosaurs roaming on it

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham