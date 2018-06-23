The Asian Age | News



Yogi Adityanath introduces ‘birth companion’ concept in UP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 23, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2018, 6:45 am IST

In case a woman patient does not have a female relative to accompany her, the husband could also be allowed into the labour room.(Representational image)
Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has launched the “birth companion” concept for women going through normal delivery in hospitals.

The woman will now have the choice of talking along a companion into the labour room to stand by her during delivery. The companion, however, should be married and a mother too.

The concept is well accepted and popular in several foreign countries.

A well-known gynaecologist, Prof Rekha Sachan, of the Queen Mary’s hospital in Lucknow said that the presence of a birth companion provides mental and emotional support to the patient.

“It is an ancient concept. It helps in normal delivery because the patient is not as tense if a female relative is standing by her. Most women, today, are shying away from normal delivery and insist on caesarean delivery because they are afraid of the pain they will have to endure,” she said.

In case a woman patient does not have a female relative to accompany her, the husband could also be allowed into the labour room.

The doctor said that the World Health Organisat-ion in 2002 had accepted the fact that a birth companion was needed to ensure the well being of the mother and child.

ACMO Dr Ajay Raja said that the government order for birth companions had been sent to all government hospitals, community health centres and related medical facilities.

