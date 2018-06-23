BJP attacks Cong leaders for ‘disrespecting, insulting’ Army

The BJP claimed the Congress leaders’ comments had drawn support from terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and would make Pakistan happy.

New Delhi: Stepping on its nationalist agenda, the BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for “disrespecting” and “insulting” the Indian Army. Following a remark by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that “the Army was killing civilians more than terrorists”, the BJP swung into action and fielded senior Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to equate the Congress with “terrorists”. The ruling party claimed a new Congress has emerged and under its president Rahul Gandhi and with the blessings of Sonia Gan-dhi, it wants to strengthen forces working to break India, as it referred to the reported statements of senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz. The BJP claimed the Congress leaders’ comments had drawn support from terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyaba and would make Pakistan happy. It said Mr Gandhi and his mother, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, “owned an explanation to the nation”.

In an article on his Facebook page, Union minister Arun Jaitley replied to the allegation that the BJP will implement a “muscular policy” in Kashmir after its breakup with the PDP, saying “terrorists have to be dealt with firmly to protect human rights of ordinary citizens”.

“At times we get caught in the idioms that we create. One such phrase is ‘muscular policy in Kashmir’. To deal with a killer is also a law and order issue. It can’t wait a political solution... A fidayeen is willing to die. He is also willing to kill. Should he be dealt with by offering satyagraha before him? When he advances to kill, should the security forces that confront him ask him to sit on a table and have a dialogue with them?” Mr Jaitley wrote. He said every Indian is concerned as to who can hold the country together, and added that an elected government, a dialogue with the people, a humane approach towards the average Kashmiri is the ultimate object of the Indian State, with which few can disagree.

Referring to the reported comments of Mr Soz that the people of Kashmir would prefer independence, Mr Prasad asked if the Congress president would take action against Mr Azad and Mr Soz.

The senior BJP leader said the Congress’ commitment to the country had undergone a sea change since Mr Gandhi had taken charge, and described Mr Azad’s comments as “shameful and irresponsible”. Mr Prasad said the Congress’ “pathological hatred” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP has become a “cornerstone” of its politics, in which the national interest at times takes a backseat. Mr Prasad claimed Pakistan will use Mr Azad’s remarks to push its agenda of human rights violations against India.

Taking a dig at Mr Gandhi, he said nothing better could be expected of his colleagues when he himself extended support to those at JNU who raised slogans against the country, questioned the Army’s surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and made barbs like “khoon ki dalali” aimed at the government.

The killings of alleged ISIS terrorists in Kashmir only confirms that the security forces must be given a free hand, he said. The BJP leader said Mr Azad had also called the visits of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat to the house of Aurangzeb, a soldier abducted and killed by terrorists in Kashmir, a drama, and wondered if the Congress had really fallen to such a low.