

CBSE declares NEET results, check your marks here

PTI
Published : Jun 23, 2017, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2017, 11:37 am IST

The NEET grades can be checked on the CBSE's official website www.cbseresults.nic.in.

The delay in the results had caused worry to students who wished to pursue medicine across the country, as they feared they might be out of other options. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle/File)
 The delay in the results had caused worry to students who wished to pursue medicine across the country, as they feared they might be out of other options. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle/File)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the National Entrance cum Eligibility Tests on Friday, after the Supreme Court had recently recently ordered the educational body to do so. 

The results can be checked on CBSE's official website http://cbseresults.nic.in/neet17rpx/neetJ17.htm or cbseneet.nic.in.

The delay in the results had caused worry to students who wished to pursue medicine across the country, as they feared they might be out of other options.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court's interim order restraining publication of the results for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

The apex court also directed the authorities concerned to proceed with the process of declaration of results, subsequent counselling and admission as per the schedule fixed by it earlier.

The order came on the plea by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and others challenging the May 24 order of the Madras High Court which had restrained the Board from publishing the results of NEET examination 2017 in which around 12 lakh aspirants had appeared.

