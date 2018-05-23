UP school warden dresses up as ghost at night to molest girls, probe on

The accused warden Poonam Bharti has denied the charges and demanded an investigation in the matter.

'I've demanded investigation in this matter and have also told the authorities to check the CCTV footage. The truth will automatically be out,' the accused, Bharti said.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Students of Kasturba Gandhi school on Tuesday accused their warden of dressing up as a ghost and molesting them at night.

The girl students also alleged that the warden walks around the premises mysteriously and touches them inappropriately. They have written a complaint to the District Magistrate against the warden.

"I've demanded investigation in this matter and have also told the authorities to check the CCTV footage. The truth will automatically be out," Bharti said.

The basic Shiksha Adhikari of Meerut, Satendra Kumar has said that school's district coordinator and block education officer will investigate the matter.