Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya’s 21-yr-old son dies of heart attack

Bandaru Vaishnav was a third year medical student at at Mediciti Medical College in Hyderabad.

Bandaru Vaishnav suffered a massive stroke while having dinner with his family. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Hyderabad: Son of former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattareya died of a massive heart attack on Wednesday. He was only 21-years-old.

Bandaru Vaishnav, a third year medical student at Mediciti Medical College in Hyderabad, suffered a massive stroke while having dinner with his family on Tuesday night.

His family took him to Guru Nanak care hospital where he breathed his last.

Former union minister, BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya’s 21-year-old son Bandaru Vaishnav dies of heart attack. pic.twitter.com/U7a5vuZw0t — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Bandaru Dattatreya is a sitting parliament member from Secunderabad and was previously a two-time Union minister.