Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya’s 21-yr-old son dies of heart attack

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 23, 2018, 8:46 am IST
Bandaru Vaishnav was a third year medical student at at Mediciti Medical College in Hyderabad.

Bandaru Vaishnav suffered a massive stroke while having dinner with his family. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
Hyderabad: Son of former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattareya died of a massive heart attack on Wednesday. He was only 21-years-old.

Bandaru Vaishnav, a third year medical student at Mediciti Medical College in Hyderabad, suffered a massive stroke while having dinner with his family on Tuesday night.

His family took him to Guru Nanak care hospital where he breathed his last.

Bandaru Dattatreya is a sitting parliament member from Secunderabad and was previously a two-time Union minister.

