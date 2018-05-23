The Asian Age | News

Student stumps CM Shivraj with ‘caste scheme’ question

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 23, 2018, 1:40 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 6:26 am IST

Asked why relaxation of marks for SC/ST to be eligible for free laptops.

Madhya Pradhesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Madhya Pradhesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was made to “bite caste pill” from an unexpected quarter — a school student.

Mr Chouhan was left speechless for a moment when a student questioned one of his “caste-based” schemes at a programme organised here on Monday to encourage the pupils to interact with him to clear their doubts regarding academic issues.

“Mamaji, please ensure caste plays no role in education. I am not eligible for the Mukhyamantri Laptop Yojana (in which laptops are distributed free of cost by the state government to meritorious students) although I have secured 85 per cent marks in the examination, whereas a student of reserved category is given the free laptop despite scoring three per cent less marks than me,” a student questioned him, leaving him stumped.

Mr Chouhan has been promoting himself as “Mamaji” among the students and youth of the state to strike a chord with them.

Under the scheme, students who have secured above 85 per cent marks in the Class 10 examination conducted by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secon-dary Education are eligible to get a free laptop from the state government.

A relaxation of 10 per cent of marks has been made for SC/ST category students to become eligible to avail benefits under the scheme.

Officials present on the occasion had tried to restrain the student from asking such an uncomfortable question to the chief minister.

Mr Chouhan, however, appeared to have regained his composure after a pause and dissuaded the officials not to interrupt the student.

“Some people could not progress. They need a push to move forward and hence are given concessions... We should be large-hearted instead of complaining about provisions of incentives to others,” he replied.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, mukhyamantri laptop yojana

