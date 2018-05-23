Severe heat wave warning issued for Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, other northern states

Met department also said that parts of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also experience dust storm on May 24.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season with the mercury soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological department on Wednesday issued a heat wave warning for the next four to five days for several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan and said that the temperature in these areas will be above 45 degrees Celsius.

The met department further said that parts of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also experience dust storm on May 24.

On Tuesday, the national capital recorded its hottest day of the season with the mercury soaring to 46 degrees Celsius in some parts of the city.

The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official, registered a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)