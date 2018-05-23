The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 09:05 AM IST

India, All India

SC/STs quota may rise after 2021 Census, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PTI
Published : May 23, 2018, 8:02 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 8:00 am IST

Nitish Kumar said, 'After the 2021 Census, the quota for SCs and STs may be hiked, in keeping with the rise in their population.'

While Nitish Kumar's remark drew praise from the leaders of his party, the opposition RJD-Congress combine dismissed it as a political gimmick. (Photo: File/AP)
 While Nitish Kumar's remark drew praise from the leaders of his party, the opposition RJD-Congress combine dismissed it as a political gimmick. (Photo: File/AP)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said the quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) could rise after the 2021 Census.

Kumar said this at Bagaha in West Champaran district, where he was attending a function organised by the members of the "Tharu" tribe.

"After the 2021 Census, the quota for SCs and STs may be hiked, in keeping with the rise in their population. This would provide greater opportunities to these groups," the JD(U) chief said.

While Kumar's remark drew praise from the leaders of his party and was backed by the JD(U)'s coalition partner BJP, the opposition RJD-Congress combine dismissed it as a political gimmick and challenged the chief minister to speak out in favour of making the data of the caste-based census public.

"During my tours of the state, I often face people from the depressed classes, who say that the existing quota is not sufficient. I can only say that a hike in it is not in the state government's hands, though the next census may pave the way for the same," Kumar said.

Reacting to the chief minister's statement, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari alleged that Kumar was "playing a trick" to win back the Dalits, whom he had "angered by siding with the BJP".

"If he (Kumar) is really serious about the SCs and STs, why does he not put pressure on the BJP, which is his ally and also in power at the Centre, to make public the report of the caste-based census, a demand that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad has been raising for long," he said.

Dismissing the opposition's criticisms, JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar said, "The opposition is frustrated over its inability to woo the Dalits, who stand strongly behind Nitish Kumar. The number of schemes our government has been running for the SCs and STs does not have a parallel."

Tags: reservation quota, nitish kumar, dalits
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

2

Saw the sexy jaguar Prince Harry was driving? Here’s its tragic story

3

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

4

After RDB and other films, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala reunite with Pihu

5

Love in the air: Man proposes to girlfriend aboard Indore-Goa Indigo flight

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham