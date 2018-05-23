The Asian Age | News



LeT uses untraceable mobiles, runs underground camps, reveals held terrorist

Captured terrorist Zaibullah claimed LeT's student wing developed untraceable mobile device meant only for communication among LeT members.

The questioning of Zaibullah also indicated that 30 to 40 cadres are ready in LeT’s launch pads at any given time for crossing over to India. (Representational Image)
 The questioning of Zaibullah also indicated that 30 to 40 cadres are ready in LeT's launch pads at any given time for crossing over to India.

New Delhi: Student wing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Al Muhammadia Students (AMS), has developed an untraceable mobile handset meant exclusively for communication among the members of the terror outfit. The revelation was made by captured LeT terrorist Zaibullah alias Hamza during his interrogation with the National Investigation Agency.

Zaibullah further told that after a particular chip is entered, the handset automatically gets connected to the nearest mobile tower, irrespective of the telecom service provider. The calls made using the device cannot be traced by Indian Intelligence agencies and even if they managed to intercept the device, the call gets automatically terminated.

According to a report in The Times of India, 20-year-old Multan-based Zaibullah also claimed that the LeT recruited and trained 450 boys in 2017 from different areas of Pakistan for anti-India operations. Out of these 450, some of the selected ones were sent for further rigorous training. He also told that boys aged between 15 to 25 years, who are being recruited, are radicalised in the name of slain militant ‘Burhan Wani’.

Zaibullah also told the interrogators that Lashkar and its parent organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) also run an "underground" training camp in Maskar Khaibar area in Muzaffarabad forest area in PoK "exclusively for the training the fidayeens (suicide squad)".

In all, the group has seven camps named - Tabuk in Mansera (meant for basic physical training), Aksa Maskar in Muzaffarabad (for weapons training, GPS, surviving etc), KFC or Karachi Food Centre (meant for supply of ration to launch pads), Dakhan in Muzaffarabad (for mountain climbing training), Daura Bait-ul-Rizwan in Muridke (for combat and climbing), Khalid bin Valeed in Muzaffarabad main city (called Headquarters of JuD/LeT training centres as all equipments, arms, ammunition, ration, clothing, vehicles and raw material is supplied from here to all training centres and launch pads in Pak and PoK) and Maskar Khaibar (underground training camp for suicide terrorists only), the report further said.

The information about the exclusive mobile handset of LeT and its camps has been shared with central intelligence agencies and they are gathering more details about the same.

The questioning of Zaibullah also indicated that 30 to 40 cadres are ready in LeT’s launch pads at any given time for crossing over to India.

Zaibullah was caught from a house in Jugdiyal area in Kupwara on April 7.

