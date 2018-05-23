The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

India, All India

Kumaraswamy swearing-in today: Oppn leaders arrive in Bengaluru

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 2:38 pm IST

Congress’ G Parameshwara will also take oath as the deputy chief minister of Karnataka.

The Congress and the JD(S) stitched an unexpected alliance soon after the state threw a fractured mandate on May 15. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The Congress and the JD(S) stitched an unexpected alliance soon after the state threw a fractured mandate on May 15. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bengaluru: The stage is all set for the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. Several opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states are expected to take part in the oath-taking ceremony which will be held at 4:30 pm in front of the Vidhan Souda.



Meanwhile, the BJP is observing ‘Anti-People Mandate Day’ in Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP supreme B S Yeddyurappa, who stepped down as the chief minister of the state within 55 hours of swearing-in, said, “Hunger, greed and power is the basis of JD(S)-Congress alliance, such alliance will not even last 3 months.”

The Congress and the JD(S) stitched an unexpected alliance soon after the state threw a fractured mandate on May 15. Of the state's 34 ministries, 22 would go to the Congress and 12, including the post of the Chief Minister, will be with the JD(S).

Here are the LIVE updates from Karnataka:

02:09 pm: “No one is unhappy, we all are together. We are celebrating that our government is coming in power. I never said that I'm an aspirant of Karnataka Chief Minister post. All is well,” said Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

01:52 pm: CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav arrive in Bengaluru to take part in Kumaraswamy's  oath-taking ceremony.

01:24 pm: “We've come here to witness swearing in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy and express our solidarity to him. In future we'll work together to protect and promote national interest. We're here to strengthen all regional parties,” said Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

01:23 pm: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at Bengaluru.

(Photo: Twitter/ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

12:10 pmBJP is observing 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in Karnataka in view of the swearing-in ceremony of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government in the southern state.

(Photo: Twitter/ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

10:38 amKarnataka Chief Minister designate H D Kumaraswamy said all the promises made will be kept.

Read: Running Cong-JD(S) coalition government will be big challenge: Kumaraswamy

09:38 am: “It's the high command which decides all this, they chose me. I thank them immensely but the point is they’re also eligible but they gave me this opportunity,” said G Parameshwara, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister designate, on being asked that Roshan Baig and D K Shivakumar were also in the race for deputy CM’s post.

Also Read: Kumaraswamy oath-taking ceremony today to be a show of opposition unity

09:34 am: Celebrations outside H D Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy will take oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister today. 

(Photo: Twitter/ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

(Photo: Twitter/ANI)(Photo: Twitter/ANI)

 

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, swearing-in, jd(s), congress, karnataka assembly, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

