Dr Kafeel Khan, Gorakhphur tragedy accused, offers help in Nipah-hit Kerala

PTI
Published : May 23, 2018, 10:52 am IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the government was happy to welcome doctors like Khan to work in the state.

Dr Kafeel Khan requested Kerala CM to allow him to serve at Calicut Medical college to save innocent lives. (Photo: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state government was happy to welcome dedicated doctors who volunteer to serve in Kozhikode district affected by outbreak of the Nipah virus that has claimed ten lives.

Responding to a request of Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD medical college infant tragedy case in Uttar Pradesh, in this regard, Vijayan said the government was happy to welcome doctors like Khan to work in the state.

Vijayan in a Facebook post said, "There are several doctors who serve in the medical field without any concern to their life and health. I am seeing Khan as one among them,"

Vijayan asked him and other health workers who want to work in Kerala to get in touch with the Kozhikode Medical College Superintendent.

Dr Khan has said he was being wrongly framed by the administration in the case involving death of 63 children last August due to disruption of oxygen supply.

Dr Khan in a Facebook post requested the Kerala Chief Minister to allow him "to save innocent lives".

He also praised the services of Lini, the nurse who succumbed Monday to the virus.

Also Read: Take care of our children: Nipah virus-affected Kerala nurse in death note

"After sehri n fajr namaz was trying to sleep but couldn't. Disturbed with increase no of mortality due to Nipah Virus (NiV) infection in rumors spreading on social media platforms," he said.

"I request Kerala chief minister Mr Pinarayi Vijayan to allow me to serve at Calicut Medical college to save innocent lives. Sister Lini is a inspiration and I am more than willing to sacrifice my life for the noble cause," he added.

