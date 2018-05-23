The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Akhilesh’s hands soaked in blood: Yogi Adityanath

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 6:29 am IST

Polling for Kairana Lok Sabha seat and Noorpur Assembly seat will be held on May 28 and the counting of votes will take place on May 31.

 UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s hands were stained with the blood of innocents in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Addressing a rally for the upcoming byelection on the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Saharanpur, the chief minister said that Mr Akhilesh Yadav had not campaigned because he was unwilling to face the people.

Taking a dig at the RLD candidate Ms Tabassum Hassan, who belongs to the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister said, “SP will give its candidates on rent to different parties but Akhilesh Yadav will not come here to talk to you people as his hands are stained in the blood of people who were killed in the Muzaffarnagar riots. Today, criminals are running and the government is chasing them. Anyone who misbehaves with our daughters and businessmen will have to face action”.

Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP has created a positive atmosphere in the country and in Uttar Pradesh. “We do not work for any one particular community but instead, take everyone along with us. We plan to give 11 lakh houses to the poor in India. Earlier, investors would never come to UP but we are changing that perception”, he said.

