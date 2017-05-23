The Asian Age | News

Video: Indian Army destroys Pakistani posts in fire assaults to stop infiltration

Published : May 23, 2017, 3:40 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 3:52 pm IST

Bunker busting guns and anti-tank guided munitions were used in the attack, meant to stop infiltration.

The Army, in a global message, has clearly indicated that if Pakistan attempts to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC), strong action will be taken. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Srinagar: The Indian Army on Tuesday released a video showing its forces destroying Pakistani posts in Nowshera of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the army said it had carried out ‘punitive fire assaults’ on these posts to stop infiltration.

"As part of our anti-terror strategy, punitive fire assaults are carried out from time to time. Pakistani posts actively help infiltration," said an army officer according to NDTV.

The Army, in a global message, has clearly indicated that if Pakistan attempts to push infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC), strong action will be taken.

Unlike the surgical strikes of last September when the Army crossed the LoC to target terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Indian soldiers in this case fired mortar shells from their side of the border. Bunker busting guns and anti-tank guided munitions were used in the attack, the report said.

 

