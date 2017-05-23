The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

India, All India

Mumbai man held in Pakistan could be linked to SIMI, suspects ATS

PTI
Published : May 23, 2017, 9:11 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 9:11 am IST

Sheikh was arrested for not possessing proper documents and has been booked for violating Article 14 of Pakistan's Foreign Act.

“The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started collecting information about Sheikh and is in touch with Government of India,” an official said on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 “The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started collecting information about Sheikh and is in touch with Government of India,” an official said on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra ATS suspects that Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, the Indian national arrested in Pakistan, could be the same person whose name had cropped up during the interrogation of people linked to the banned outfit, SIMI, a decade ago.

Ahmed, a Mumbai-based businessman, was arrested on May 19 in Pakistan for not possessing travel documents.

"The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started collecting information about Sheikh and is in touch with Government of India," an official said on Tuesday.

Nabi's name had figured during the interrogation of the suspected members of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in 2005-06, which is available in the records of the agency, he said.

"It is not known whether he is the same person or not. In order to get more information about him, we have been in touch with the Centre," the official added.

Sheikh, who was arrested for not possessing proper documents, has been booked for violating Article 14 of Pakistan's Foreign Act.

Tags: mumbai, pakistan, simi, ats
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

