‘Jann ki Baat’ to give feedback on schemes to PM Modi

Published : May 23, 2017, 12:40 am IST
PM to launch MODI Fest, a series of 900 events to mark 3 years of NDA govt, in Guwahati Friday.

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get feedback on his government’s performance directly from the people through “Jann ki Baat”, an event that is part of the “MODI (Making of Developed India) Fest”, to mark the NDA government’s three years in office. Since day one Mr Modi has stressed “Sampark and Samvaad” (connect and dialogue) as a mantra for good governance.

The Prime Minister has himself been holding a monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme to reach out to people.

Both the government and the ruling party will hold a series of events as part of the “MODI Fest” from May 26 to June 15 across India to mark the government’s third anniversary.

The PM will launch the celebrations in Guwahati on May 26, where he will inaugurate government projects. BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers, NDA chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and senior state leaders of the party will participate in 900 events to mark the anniversay. Union ministers are meeting beneficiaries of the key schemes of their ministries.

Talking about the MODI Fest, textiles minister Smriti Irani said people, mainly youth, will be told about the government’s various schemes as part of its “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” motto. She said many beneficiaries of government schemes would also attend these events.

Mr Shah will visit Kerala, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh, while senior ministers including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, M. Venkaiah Naidu and Nitin Gadkari will attend events in Mumbai, Jaipur, New Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar.

BJP chief ministers including Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh’s Raman Singh, Rajasthan’s Vasundhara Raje, Goa’s Manohar Parrikar, Jharkahnd’s Raghubar Das, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar and Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, will visit non-BJP ruled states to participate in various events. Senior ministers of the BJP-ruled states will also participate in programmes in non-NDA-ruled states like West Bengal, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh. The BJP has set up a control room to coordinate with state units.

