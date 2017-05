Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 goes missing near China border

IAF sources said, Sukhoi-30 aircraft on a routine training mission went missing, lost on radar 60 Km north of Tezpur.

Tezpur: A Sukhoi-30 jet with two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots on board went missing from from North of Tejpur in Assam near India-China border on Tuesday.

The aircraft was on a routine training mission when it was reported missing. It lost radar 60 km North of Tezpur, ANI quoted its sources in the IAF as saying.

A massive search operation has also been launched to track down the missing aircraft.

More details are awaited.