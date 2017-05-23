The Asian Age | News

Excited BJP says it has the ‘right position’ for Rajinikanth

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2017, 12:54 am IST

Rajinikanth
 Rajinikanth

New Delhi: A day after BJP president Amit Shah’s “all good people are welcome to join politics” reply to a query about whether or not superstar Rajinikanth would enter politics, senior leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that the “BJP has an appropriate position” for the southern superstar.

“If he (Rajinikanth) does join the BJP, which I will absolutely look forward to, I would like to tell him that the BJP has an appropriate position for him,” Mr Gadkari said in response to a question posed during a television interview on Monday.  

Tamil Nadu politics has been rife with speculation over whether or not the actor will join politics after his address to his fans last week where he said that though he has no political aspirations, but, “If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow”.

BJP state unit is abuzz with talk that the actor would prefer the saffron party because of his personal equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and because he is ideologically aligned with the party.

A senior BJP state leader has even said that if the actor joins the party, “it will be strengthened.”

However, some say that he would prefer to launch his own political outfit. Tamil Nadu is one of the southern states where the BJP’s organisational strength remains weak and two regional satraps — AIADMK and DMK — remain major political forces.

