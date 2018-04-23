The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 AM IST

India, All India

We don't discriminate: Ola to man who refused to ride with Muslim driver

ANI
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 9:38 am IST

This started a Twitter firestorm with many demanded Ola to block his account. There were many who supported Mishra's 'right to choose'.

Taxi aggregator Ola Cabs on Sunday urged a person not to discriminate on religious lines after the latter cancelled his ride as the driver was a Muslim. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Taxi aggregator Ola Cabs on Sunday urged a person not to discriminate on religious lines after the latter cancelled his ride as the driver was a Muslim. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: Taxi aggregator Ola Cabs on Sunday urged a person not to discriminate on religious lines after the latter cancelled his ride as the driver was a Muslim.

Replying to one Abhishek Mishra, who is followed by some Union cabinet ministers on Twitter, the company said, "Ola, like our country, is a secular platform, and we don't discriminate our driver partners or customers basis their caste, religion, gender or creed. We urge all our customers and driver partners to treat each other with respect at all times."

In a tweet on Friday, Mishra, whose verified Twitter account says Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Ideology First, Hindutva Thinker, Digital & Social Media Advisor (Views Personal), said, "Cancelled @Olacabs Booking because Driver was Muslim. I don't want to give my money to Jihadi People."

He attached a screenshot of his Ola booking which named the cab driver.

This started a Twitter firestorm with many demanded the Ola to block his account. However, there were many who supported Mishra's 'right to choose'.

A few other Twitter users too posted tweets in his defence, describing his move as "freedom of expression" and shared screenshots of similar discrimination by other social media users.

On Sunday, Mishra posted a screenshot of a mail sent to him allegedly by the micro-blogging site, and said, "Thanks to @Twitter and it's a tight slap on the faces those trying to suspend my account."

However, Mishra criticised Facebook for deleting his post and said, "Facebook tried to suppress my voice. alas such an effort should have also be done with Reshmi R Nair and Abid Hasan. Facing opposition for speaking about Hindus but those who stand with me is my real strength."

Mishra's Facebook profile says he is from Ayodhya and works as an IT professional in Lucknow.

He claims he is an active member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal -- both affiliates of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh -- and "holds responsibility" of the IT cell of the VHP.

Tags: ola cabs, religious discrimination, abhishek mishra, twitter, facebook, vishwa hindu parishad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 8 things you probably did not know about UK's Queen Elizabeth

2

Salman Khan hugging Elli in Iulia Vantur’s presence is making people go crazy

3

Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

4

Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

5

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham