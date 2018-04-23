The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

India, All India

CPI(M) not to have alliance with Cong, but understanding: Sitaram Yechury

PTI
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 8:46 am IST

Sitaram Yechury was unanimously elected CPI(M) general secretary on Sunday after weeks of uncertainty.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party will chalk out its 'electoral-tactical line' on the basis of state-based ground realities. (Photo: File/PTI
  CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party will chalk out its 'electoral-tactical line' on the basis of state-based ground realities. (Photo: File/PTI

Hyderabad: CPI(M) will not have a political alliance with Congress but an "understanding" inside and outside Parliament to stop the forces of communalism, newly-elected general secretary of the Left party, Sitaram Yechury, said on Sunday.

Yechury was unanimously elected CPI(M) general secretary on Sunday after weeks of uncertainty.

Towards the end of party's 22nd congress in Hyderabad, the newly-elected 95-member central committee chose the 65-year-old leader as the party's head.

Also Read: Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPI(M) general secretary

Speaking to reporters after the closing session, Yechury said CPI(M) will chalk out its "electoral-tactical line" on the basis of state-based ground realities. He said CPI(M) has emerged united from this congress and it is determined to carry out "our revolutionary task" to put forth an alternative policy framework. It will mobilise people to strengthen the struggle to defeat the ruling BJP, he said.

"This party congress was for unity. We will strengthen the struggle of people and move forward. This battle will be fought on the basis of alternative policies of the Left. We have to defeat the BJP - that is our first task.”

 "We will have no political alliance with the Congress. But we will have an understanding with it inside and outside (Parliament) to stop communalism," Yechury said.

His political line regarding whether or not CPI(M) should involve Congress to take on BJP, had faced a major challenge.

The party leadership on Saturday chose a middle path by deciding to amend the official draft on the issue by omitting the crucial phrase "no understanding" with the Congress, which was a victory of sorts for the "minority view" held by Yechury.

The official draft, backed by Prakash Karat, had said the party should unite secular democratic forces "without having an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress party".

But in the amended document, it is written that the party can unite secular democratic forces "without having a political alliance with the Congress party", thus keeping the doors open for an electoral understanding.

"The mass organisations would work on the basis of issues related to people. When elections will come, we would chalk out our electoral tactical line on the basis of state-based political ground realities according to the political line adopted in our party congress," Yechury said.

"We are declaring to the whole country and to the world that we will not allow the secular democratic foundation of India to be torn by the communal forces and India will remain united," he added.

Yechury had taken over as general secretary of CPI(M) from Karat at the 21st party congress in Visakhapatnam in 2015.

Tags: sitaram yechury, cpi(m), cpi(m)-congress alliance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are 8 things you probably did not know about UK's Queen Elizabeth

2

Salman Khan hugging Elli in Iulia Vantur’s presence is making people go crazy

3

Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

4

Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

5

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham