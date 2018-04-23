CJI must recuse himself from judicial duties: Congress

Senior advocate and nominated Rajya Sabha member K.T.S Tulsi said people took great pride in the integrity of judges.

New Delhi: Having submitted a notice of impeachment against him, the Congress on Sunday demanded that Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra should recuse himself from performing judicial and administrative services till he was cleared of charges of misconduct. Sources said the Congress was also mulling over the idea of going to court in case Rajya Sabha chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu does not accept the impeachment notice.

Attacking the BJP, it said the ruling party was coming out in “defence” of the CJI and compromising the position and office of the Chief Justice as the neutral arbitrator and head of the judiciary.

“The CJI must come out and tell the BJP not to politicise his office,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told the media.

“Caesar’s wife must be above suspicion. And that’s why we left it to his (CJI) conscience. If his own conduct is under a cloud, should he not consider recusing himself from performing judicial and administrative duties and submit himself to the inquiry so that the high office and his individual integrity are cleared?” Mr Surjewala asked.

The impeachment notice has been moved on Friday by seven opposition parties led by the Congress. The other parties which signed included CPI(M), CPI, NCP, SP, BSP and the Muslim League.

Senior advocate and nominated Rajya Sabha member K.T.S Tulsi said people took great pride in the integrity of judges. But if there was even the slightest suspicion, it becomes the duty of Parliament to take note of that, he said.

“As MPs we are performing our duty with a very heavy heart, but it is in the interest of the nation and interest of democracy that the inquiry should be held.”

”And if no inquiry is held it would do much greater damage to the Supreme Court of the country,” he added.