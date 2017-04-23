The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 05:46 AM IST

India, All India

Will crack down on cow vigilantes: UP DGP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 4:26 am IST

The DGP said that he was aware of the presence of IS sympathizers in the state and adequate measures would be taken to deal with the challenge.

Uttar Pradesh Police new DGP, Sulkhan Singh takes charge in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)
 Uttar Pradesh Police new DGP, Sulkhan Singh takes charge in Lucknow. (Photo: AP)

Lucknow: The newly-appointed director-general of police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh said that that no one would be allowed to take the law in his hands even if he happened to be a “gau rakshak” (cow vigilante).

Talking to reporters after taking charge, the DGP said that his emphasis would be on improving police-public relations but criminal elements would be dealt with seriously. Mr Singh, also the senior most IPS officer in the state, said, “Uniform action will be taken against those who break the law. There will be no bias and the guilty will be punished, irrespective of his political connections.”

The DGP said that he was aware of the presence of IS sympathizers in the state and adequate measures would be taken to deal with the challenge. Mr Singh was brought in as the new DGP on Friday night after an intelligence input said that terrorists could don saffron robes to gain easy access to target chief minister Yogi Adityanth. Mr Singh said that the UP police was on alert in the wake of the report.  

It may be recalled that on March 8, an alleged member of the Khurasan module of the ISIS was shot dead in an encounter in Lucknow. Some others arrested later confirmed the presence if ISIS sympathizers in the state. Mr Singh added that his priority was to ensure the safety and security of the women in the state.

The DGP, who is due to retire later this year, said, “I have to prove my worth during this period”.

Tags: cow vigilantes, isis, yogi adityanth, up dgp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham