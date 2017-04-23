The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

India, All India

TN CM meets protesting farmers in Delhi, to talk to Modi

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 10:01 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 9:57 am IST

In a drastic step, the farmers drank their own urine on Saturday, because their demands were not heeded by the government.

Farmer Ayyakanu, speaking for the group, said, “We want immediate loan waiver for farmers. Recently the Uttar Pradesh government waived off farmer loans. We also want it
 Farmer Ayyakanu, speaking for the group, said, “We want immediate loan waiver for farmers. Recently the Uttar Pradesh government waived off farmer loans. We also want it".

Chennai/New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on Sunday met the protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Palanisamy said, “I will take up with PM Narendra Modi the demands put forward by the farmers. I urge them to end this protest”.

However, farmer Ayyakanu, speaking for the group, said, “We want immediate loan waiver for farmers. Recently the Uttar Pradesh government waived off farmer loans. We also want it".

He asserted that the farmers would continue their month-old protest for loan waiver until Palanisamy ensured their meeting with Modi.

In a drastic step, the farmers drank their own urine on Saturday, because their demands were not heeded by the government.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the farmers said that if the Centre still ignores their demands, they will eat faeces on Sunday.

“We are not getting water to drink in Tamil Nadu, and PM Modi has been ignoring our thirst. So, we will have to quench our thirst with our own urine,” P Ayyakkannu, the state president of the National South-Indian Rivers Linking Farmers’ Association was quoted as saying.

This is not the fist time farmers are resorting to unconventional protest forms since it started over a month ago. They have protested with skulls, allegedly of farmers who committed suicide, stripped, bitten mice and snakes and even held mock funerals.

The farmers had agreed to be patient for two days, giving some time for government to get affairs in order. The move had come after they met the Minister of state for road transport and highways Pon Radhakrishnan, the only Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan allegedly had assured the farmers that he would talk to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and try to get a solution by May 15. He had also reportedly alleged that he would get all loan collections and payments postponed for a year. Also assuring that attempts to seize property will be suspended during this time, Radhakrishnan had promised them help for procuring new loans.

“I know it is humiliating to eat and drink our own waste. But, should the government not be ashamed of forcing us farmers to use such desperate measures? If only Modi would meet with us and hear us out,” 65-year-old Palanichamy who has been protesting at the site since day one was quoted as saying.

But Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Saturday urged the farmers to defer their agitation in Delhi and take part in the April 25 bandh called by Opposition parties in the state in support of the drought-hit farmers.

"They (the farmers protesting in Delhi) should take part in the bandh and support the other steps we are to going to take on behalf of all the political parties," he said.

The farmers from the state have been demanding a drought relief package of Rs 40,000 crore, farm loan waiver and setting up of Cauvery Management Board by the Centre. The state government has already waived its loans from cooperative banks.

Tags: e palanisamy, tamil nadu farmers, jantar mantar, farmer protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Harsh Goenka hails MS Dhoni after RPS win against Sunrisers Hyderabad

2

Foul-mouthed Ilie Nastase expelled from Fed Cup tie

3

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni stars as RPS beat SRH by 6 wickets

4

Priyanka Chopra is back in the city and fans are going bonkers!

5

Free hacking tools are turning kids into cyber criminals

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham