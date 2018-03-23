The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 09:16 AM IST

India, All India

US marine commando deported from India in Jan returns, arrested

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 7:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 7:45 am IST

USD 1,919, a compass and an ID card were seized from the commando after he was intercepted by SSB troops at Indo-Nepal border.

David Doohyun Kyung, a US Marine Corps commando, was apprehended on March 19 night and is being questioned by the sleuths of the IB, RAW and local police, an SSB spokesperson said. (Photo: Representational/AFP)
 David Doohyun Kyung, a US Marine Corps commando, was apprehended on March 19 night and is being questioned by the sleuths of the IB, RAW and local police, an SSB spokesperson said. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

New Delhi: A 50-year-old US marine commando was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar after he was allegedly found roaming in the area in a suspicious manner.

David Doohyun Kyung, a United States (US) Marine Corps commando, was apprehended on March 19 night and is being questioned by the sleuths of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), external intelligence agency RAW and local police, an SSB spokesperson said.

USD 1,919, a compass and an ID card were seized from Kyung after he was intercepted by SSB troops near the Khouna border post in Jainagar of Madhubani district.

Kyung has been handed over to the local police, he said.

During preliminary questioning, Kyung said that he was a US citizen and produced a tourist visa for Nepal that will expire on April 12, the spokesperson said.

"On detailed questioning by security agencies, including the IB, the RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and the police, it was found that he had visited India on October 26, 2017, and was asked to leave the country on January 17.

"His visa was cancelled and he was deported on January 26," he said.

It was not immediately clear as to why Kyung was deported then.

The spokesperson said Kyung hails from South Korea, but he migrated to the US in 1998.

Kyung claimed that from Delhi he went to South Korea and on March 12, he left that country to visit Nepal, the spokesperson said.

"His statements were found contradictory as he had the tickets and boarding pass, but there was no such entry in his passport. According to him after reaching Nepal he visited the country and he was apprehended by the SSB while he came to visit Janakpur (Nepal) and its nearby village area," the spokesperson said.

Security officials said the fact that he was trying to enter into the Indian side late at night, after being deported once from the country, was a "worrying development" and his credentials and motives are now being probed further.

The police and intelligence agencies are in the process of obtaining further details about him from the US Embassy in Delhi, they said.

US marines are tasked to conduct amphibious operations with the United States Navy.

Tags: us marines, united states navy, indo-nepal border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

2

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

3

Chicken lover has been dining on McDonald's meal everyday for 25 years

4

Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Team shoots at breakneck speed, 2nd schedule wrapped

5

Meghan, Kate emojis to be released before royal wedding

more

Editors' Picks

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham