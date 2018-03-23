The Asian Age | News



Sonia Gandhi complains of unease at Shimla, condition stable now

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 2:50 pm IST

The 71-year-old former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who went to Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra complained of restlessness on Thursday night, following which she was taken to Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who went to Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra complained of restlessness on Thursday night, following which she was taken to Delhi. (Photo: File/PTI)

Shimla: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who went to Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra, 15 km from the city, complained of restlessness on Thursday night, following which she was taken to Delhi.

The 71-year-old former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her.

But she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way.

She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said.

Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.

