Rajya Sabha election LIVE: BSP MLA Anil Singh cross-votes for BJP candidate

Voting is underway in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Kerala.
New Delhi: Voting is underway for 25 of 59 Rajya Sabha seats spread across six states today.
For the 59 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed. All eyes are set on the elections in Uttar Pradesh where the BJP has exuded confidence of winning 9 out of ten seats.
Voting is also underway in five other states -- West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana while a by-poll is being held for a seat in Kerala.
Seven union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar were elected unopposed last week.
Counting of ballots will happen at 5 pm, an hour after voting ends.
Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 seats and 126 seats are needed for a majority in the house.
The BJP that currently has 58 members -- four more than the Congress - is expected to improve its tally as it rules 11 of the 16 states where Rajya Sabha elections is being held today.