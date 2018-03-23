Office of profit case: Delhi HC sets aside disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs

With the relief granted to 20 AAP lawmakers by Delhi High Court, the Election Commission will now re-hear office of profit case.

In a major blow to the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, the Election Commission (EC) on January 18 recommended disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for holding 'office of profit'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside the recommendation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs in connection to the office of profit case.

The high court said violation of oral hearing norms by the poll body and failure to communicate that OP Rawat after recusing had rejoined proceedings were the reasons to quash the January 19 order.

"Truth has won. Elected representatives of Delhi were illegally disqualified. High court has given justice to the people of Delhi," tweeted AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"MLAs were not given a chance to put their point, so now the court has given them a chance to do that. The EC will hear their plea again," AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had also accepted the recommendation made by the EC.

A day after the EC recommended the disqualification of AAP MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia had claimed that there was no hearing and they were not given a chance to explain their stand.

Sisodia had also alleged that his government was being deliberately targeted for the "honest work" they have been doing in Delhi.

He said the attempt by the EC was another move by the Centre to deter AAP from pursuing the path of honest politics.