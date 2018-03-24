The Asian Age | News

Inconsistency in statements, video recordings in rape case: Tarun Tejpal tells SC

The bench said it would look into the case records and listed the matter for April 6.

Tejpal has denied all allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Tarun Tejpal, the founder of Tehelka magazine, on Friday told the Supreme Court that there were inconsistencies in the statements recorded by the victim and the video recording in the rape case lodged against him by a former colleague.

A bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, that there were inconsistencies in the video recordings and the statements of the victim recorded under section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate.

"Your lordships will themselves have to see. There is glaring inconsistency in the statements and the video recordings," Sibal said.

The court asked Sibal whether his application for discharge has been rejected by the high court. Sibal replied in affirmative and urged the court to look into the case records.

The bench said it would look into the case records and listed the matter for April 6. Tejpal had moved the apex court against the Bombay High Court order dismissing his petition seeking quashing of rape and other charges levelled against him by a former colleague.

The Bombay High Court at Goa had on December 20, 2017 dismissed Tejpal's plea seeking quashing of charges against him. The trial court in Mapusa town of Goa had earlier framed charges against Tejpal under various sections of the IPC, including of alleged sexual harassment and provisions related to rape.

On December 6 last year, the apex court had asked the lower court to start examining witnesses in the case of 2013 against Tejpal, saying there would be no stay of the trial. Tejpal is alleged to have sexually assaulted a former colleague inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

Tejpal has denied all allegations levelled against him. He was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the Crime Branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. He has been out on bail since May 2014.

