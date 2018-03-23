The Asian Age | News

BJP ‘lying factory’ at work: Rahul Gandhi on Cambridge Analytica charges

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 6:10 pm IST

The Cong and BJP are engaged in a slinging match accusing the other of using the controversial data analytics firm in previous elections.

On Thursday, Gandhi alleged that the government was managing headlines to deflect attention from issues such as the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq and said the government was baiting the media. (Photo: PTI)
 On Thursday, Gandhi alleged that the government was managing headlines to deflect attention from issues such as the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq and said the government was baiting the media. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said the BJP's "lying factory" was at work again, stymieing a media story on Cambridge Analytica allegedly being paid to sabotage the Congress by spinning "fake news" of the party working with the data firm instead.

Picking up from where he left off on Thursday, Gandhi Friday again accused the BJP of making the real news "vanish" by accusing the Congress of working with the controversial firm charged with stealing data from Facebook.

He also tagged an NDTV report headlined, " 'Whistleblower' Reveals Cambridge Analytica's India Link".

The Congress and the BJP are engaged in a slinging match with each accusing the other of using the services of the controversial data analytics firm in previous elections.

On Thursday, Gandhi alleged that the government was managing headlines to deflect attention from issues such as the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq and said the government was baiting the media.

"Problem: 39 Indians dead; Government on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress and Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved," Gandhi had tweeted.

Tags: congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, cambridge analytica
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

