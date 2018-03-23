The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 09:57 PM IST

India, All India

Ayodhya dispute: SC to examine if 1994 ruling on mosque needs to be revisited

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 8:20 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 8:18 pm IST

Senior counsel K Parasaran and CS Vaidynathan opposed revisiting the 1994 verdict.

Stressing the need for relook at the 1994 verdict, senior counsel Dhavan contended that a mosque enjoys a particular position in Muslim Law. (Photo: File)
  Stressing the need for relook at the 1994 verdict, senior counsel Dhavan contended that a mosque enjoys a particular position in Muslim Law. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that before deciding the Ayodhya title dispute, it will examine whether the 1994 ruling, viz “a mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam and Namaz (Prayer) by Muslims can be offered anywhere, even in open” requires to be revisited by a five judge Constitution bench.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer agreed to examine this as a preliminary issue after senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the Muslim parties submitted that the 1994 verdict was wrong and required reconsideration.

During the last hearing the court asked Dhavan to argue the propositions of law, which required to be considered by the court for reference to a larger bench.

On Friday even as Dhavan pleaded for revisiting the 1994 verdict, the CJI made it clear to Dhavan “if we agree with your propositions, we will refer the legal principles to be considered afresh by a five judge bench. If we don’t agree with your argument and come to the conclusion that the 1994 observations were made in the context of acquisition of land in Ayodhya, we may not refer it.”

Earlier in a brief submission, senior counsel K Parasaran and CS Vaidynathan opposed revisiting the 1994 verdict on the ground that the observations in this case had no relevance in deciding the title suits.

Revisiting the 1994 judgment again would amount to review, which is not permissible.

Further the observations made in 1994 judgment were in the context of acquisition and has nothing to do with the secular character.        

Stressing the need for relook at the 1994 verdict, Dhavan contended that a mosque enjoys a particular position in Muslim Law and once a mosque is established and prayers are offered in such a mosque, the same remains for all time to come as a property of Allah and the same never reverts back to the donor or founder of the mosque and any person professing Islamic faith can offer prayer in such a mosque and even if the structure is demolished, the place remains the same where the Namaz can be offered.

Counsel faulted the finding that Ayodhya is said to be of particular significance to the Hindus as a place of pilgrimage because of the ancient belief that Lord Rama was born there, whereas the mosque was of significance for the Muslim community as an ancient mosque built by Mir Baqi in 1528 AD This indicates the comparative significance of the disputed site to the two communities, the court said while ordering `status quo’ on worship by Hindus. He said when religious practices are common to all religions, reading down religion of Islam and raising the status of Hindus by way of comparative significance cannot be accepted. 

Dhavan pointed out that the 1994 verdict ordering `status quo’ on installation of Ram Idol in the disputed site, recognised Hindus right to worship at that place but completely ignored the rights of Muslims to offer namaz in the Babri Masjid.

The observation that a mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam and Namaz (Prayer) by Muslims can be offered anywhere, even in open, required to be revisited as the Allahabad High Court while deciding the title suit in 2010 had apportioned one third of the land to Hindus, one third to Muslims and one third to Ram Lulla relying on the status quo order of 1994.

Dhavan described the Babri Masjid demolition as a “barbaric act”.

The mosque was desecrated and Ram idol was installed inside a mosque and this court has granted protection to that idol, which could never be accepted.

He will continue his arguments for reconsideration of the 1994 verdict on April 6.

Tags: ayodhya dispute, babri dispute, babri masjid, mosque, muslims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New breed of telepathic superhumans can soon be reality, claims neurosurgeon

2

No playing second lead? Rajkummar reacts to reports of him rejecting Sushant starrer

3

Here’s how much people poop in their lives

4

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

5

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham