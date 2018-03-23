The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 02:01 PM IST

India, All India

22-yr-old Kerala bride stabbed to death by father on eve of her wedding

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 1:00 pm IST

Athira, belonging to Thiyya community, had been in love with a man from the SC community.

Athira's wedding was scheduled for today. (Photo: Facebook | Athira Rajan Palathingal)
 Athira's wedding was scheduled for today. (Photo: Facebook | Athira Rajan Palathingal)

Malappuram: In a shocking incident of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman at Areekode in Malappuram district of Kerala on Thursday was stabbed to death by her father just a few hours before her wedding.

Police, who identified the victim as Athira, have taken her father Rajan into custody.

According to reports, Athira’s father had grudgingly agreed to let her marry the man she loved.

Police said Athira, belonging to Thiyya community, had been in love with a Army man from the SC community who is a resident of Koyilandy district at Kozhikode.

Rajan, was against her daughter’s relationship however, after the intervention of the police, the family agreed to the marriage. The wedding was scheduled for today.

Athira was working at a dialysis centre of Manjeri Medical College.

According to reports, an argument between Athira and her father exploded on Thursday and he stabbed her multiple times, until she collapsed.

Though the to be bride was rushed to a nearby hospital by neighbours after being stabbed, she was declared brought dead by doctors.

Tags: honour killing, thiyya community, kerala girl stabbed to death, father kills daughter
Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram

MOST POPULAR

1

New breed of telepathic superhumans can soon be reality, claims neurosurgeon

2

No playing second lead? Rajkummar reacts to reports of him rejecting Sushant starrer

3

Here’s how much people poop in their lives

4

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

5

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut.

Happy 31st Birthday Kangana Ranaut, but that tongue of yours...uff!

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Katrina Kaif was unveiled as the brand ambassador of Educate Girls NGO at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina Kaif lends support to noble cause, signs up as brand ambassador

Bollywood stars attended a prayer meet in Mumbai on Sunday for actor Narendra Jha, who passed away on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pray for Raees actor Narendra Jha's departed soul at meet

Manish Malhotra unveiled his summer couture 2018 in Pune on Saturday where Radhika Apte, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and Sophie Choudry were the star attractions.

Aditi, Radhika, Nushrat unveil Manish's summer couture with aplomb

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham