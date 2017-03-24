The Asian Age | News

Whole nation listens to Modi, perfect time for BJP to build Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

Published : Mar 23, 2017, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 8:47 pm IST

The party said that the Ram temple can be built now as it needs the direction of Modi, not the SC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can now go ahead with its plans to build the controversial Ram temple in Ayodhya as the socio-political atmosphere in the country is such that even Muslims will side with the leader, the Shiv Sena said on Thursday.

"Politics in the nation has changed in the last 25 years. (BJP veteran) L K Advani is now in the 'Margdarshak mandal' while the nation is ruled by Modi. Thus, Ram temple can be built now and it does not need direction of the Supreme Court but of Modi," it said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"BJP bagged a resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh which shows that the aspirations of the people are towards Ram temple. This is what people want in the name of faith. Thus the Supreme Court should not interfere in the matter. Today, the whole country listens to Modi and the atmosphere is such that even Muslims will listen to him," it said.

The Sena said the apex court was expected to give a definite decision over the issue.

"(However), if an out-of-court settlement was to be done, it could have been done by people like Anna Hazare, Baba Ramdev or L K Advani. There was no need to go to court then," it said.

On March 21, the Supreme Court had suggested an out-of-court settlement of the lingering Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya, observing that issues of "religion and sentiments" can be best resolved through talks.

It also suggested that the parties to the dispute adopt a "give a bit and take a bit" approach for meaningful and sincere negotiations to solve the issue.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had in 2010 ruled for a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre plot where the Babri Masjid stood before its demolition.

