The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

India, All India

No moral policing in the name of anti-Romeo squads: UP cops

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 9:47 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 9:47 am IST

The UP Police also made it clear that the sole aim of the anti-Romeo squads is to act against those who indulge in eve teasing.

Uttar Pradesh police. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh police. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Amid some reports of harassment of innocent youths by 'anti-Romeo' squads of policemen, the UP Police tonight warned of strict action against personnel found guilty of troubling anyone in the name of curbing eve-teasing.

"In case a claim of harassment is found to be true, strict action will be taken against anti-Romeo squads. There is a departmental way of taking action," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Daljeet Chaudhary told PTI.

In an official statement issued by the UP Police, UP DGP Javeed Ahmed said that while acting against the Romeos, efforts should be made that their hair is not cut, faces are not defaced and they are not asked to do squats folding their ears.

"Any action, which has no legal basis should not be taken.

In case of a repeat offender, the option of humiliating him publically may be explored," he said.

The UP Police also made it clear that the sole aim of the anti-Romeo squads is to act against those who indulge in eve teasing.

"Under any circumstances, action would not be initiated against couples and people who interact with each other, while remaining within the social fabric and tradition at parks, malls, cinema halls and coffee house," it said.

Tags: up police, moral policing, eve-teasing, anti-romeo squads
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Telangana woman gives birth to child with three legs

2

Child born with birth defects branded as alien in Bihar

3

How to set text Statuses on WhatsApp

4

Animated GIF is being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

5

Video: Anushka Sharma's ghost shocks SRK by entering his bungalow Mannat

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham