No moral policing in the name of anti-Romeo squads: UP cops

The UP Police also made it clear that the sole aim of the anti-Romeo squads is to act against those who indulge in eve teasing.

Lucknow: Amid some reports of harassment of innocent youths by 'anti-Romeo' squads of policemen, the UP Police tonight warned of strict action against personnel found guilty of troubling anyone in the name of curbing eve-teasing.

"In case a claim of harassment is found to be true, strict action will be taken against anti-Romeo squads. There is a departmental way of taking action," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Daljeet Chaudhary told PTI.

In an official statement issued by the UP Police, UP DGP Javeed Ahmed said that while acting against the Romeos, efforts should be made that their hair is not cut, faces are not defaced and they are not asked to do squats folding their ears.

"Any action, which has no legal basis should not be taken.

In case of a repeat offender, the option of humiliating him publically may be explored," he said.

The UP Police also made it clear that the sole aim of the anti-Romeo squads is to act against those who indulge in eve teasing.

"Under any circumstances, action would not be initiated against couples and people who interact with each other, while remaining within the social fabric and tradition at parks, malls, cinema halls and coffee house," it said.